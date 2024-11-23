5 players who can breach the INR 18 crore mark at IPL 2025 mega auction
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
Rishabh Pant was probably the biggest surprise release by a franchise as the former Delhi Capitals skipper wasn't retained ahead of the 2025 edition of the IPL. Apart from Pant, there are a few players who might break the bank on Sunday's auction. Take a look-
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
One of the 12 marquee players at the IPL 2025 mega auction, Rishabh Pant is touted to be the most expensive player. With numerous teams looking for a captain and a wicketkeeper, Pant will be in high demand and is expected to breach INR 20 crore-mark easily
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
Shreyas Iyer, now an IPL-winning captain, is the only skipper in the last few seasons apart from Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni to win an IPL title and at least reach the final in another one. With as many as five teams in the market for a captain, Iyer is likely to be in high demand yet again
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
Arshdeep Singh, now the second-highest wicket-taker for India in T20Is just after Chahal, is now a T20 World Cup winner and probably the second-best bowler after Jasprit Bumrah in India in the format. Expect Arshdeep to rake in moolah at the auction
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
Jos Buttler since return has been in superb form in T20Is for England and in the ongoing T10 League and has just put in a reminder to all teams what he still can offer as a player in the shortest format. Expect a few teams to go on bidding war for Buttler
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
Mitchell Starc is the most expensive player in IPL auction history as he shattered records and price tag last year with KKR buying him for INR 24.75 crore. The tag might not be as high this time around but Starc will be in demand yet again
Image Source : AP
KL Rahul falls in a similar bracket of Pant and Iyer - of the requirement of an Indian captain. Rahul also keeps but his diminishing returns as a batter might hit his price tag eventually but he will surely get close to INR 14-15 crore mark and similarly Trent Boult, who had made wickets in powerplay mandatory for Rajasthan Royals in the last three seasons
Image Source : AP
Next : Longest ducks in Tests for India; Padikkal joins Rishabh Pant, Bumrah in embarrassing list