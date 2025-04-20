5 players to win IPL title with both MI and CSK

1 - Parthiv Patel: Parthiv won the IPL with CSK in 2010
He was part of MI's title-winning teams in 2015 and 2017
2 - Tim Southee: Southee was part of CSK in their 2011 win
He won the title with MI in 2017
3 - Harbhajan Singh: Harbhajan won IPL with MI in 2013, 2015 and 2017
He won the IPL with CSK in 2018
4 - Karn Sharma: Karn won the IPL with MI in 2017
He was part of the CSK winning squad in 2018 and 2021
5 - Ambati Rayudu: Rayudu won the IPL with MI in 2013, 2015 and 2017
He won the title with CSK in 2018, 2021 and 2023
Next : 12 Teams to qualify for T20 World Cup 2026
Click to read more..