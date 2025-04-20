 5 players to win IPL title with both MI and CSK

1 - Parthiv Patel: Parthiv won the IPL with CSK in 2010

He was part of MI's title-winning teams in 2015 and 2017

2 - Tim Southee: Southee was part of CSK in their 2011 win

He won the title with MI in 2017

3 - Harbhajan Singh: Harbhajan won IPL with MI in 2013, 2015 and 2017

He won the IPL with CSK in 2018

4 - Karn Sharma: Karn won the IPL with MI in 2017

He was part of the CSK winning squad in 2018 and 2021

5 - Ambati Rayudu: Rayudu won the IPL with MI in 2013, 2015 and 2017

He won the title with CSK in 2018, 2021 and 2023

