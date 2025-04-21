5 Players to receive BCCI central contracts for first time in 2024-25 season

BCCI finally announced their list of central contract for 2024-25 season. A total of 34 cricketers have been awarded a contract with Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan making a comeback. However, five players received contracts for the first time. Here are they:
Image Source : Getty
Akash Deep is the newest entrant to the annual contracts list for the 2024-25 season. He made his debut for India in February 2024 and has played seven Tests so far.
Image Source : Getty
Abhishek Sharma has been a regular in India's T20I team and has been awarded a Grade C contract by the BCCI
Image Source : Getty
Nitish Reddy impressed in IPL 2024 and on the back of his all-round show made his T20I and Test debut last year. He is also among the players to have received a Grade C contract.
Image Source : Getty
Varun Chakravarthy made his comeback to the T20 team after the T20 World Cup 2024 and has been doing well consistently. Varun is also part of Grade C in central contacts link
Image Source : Getty
Harshit Rana has been a vital cog in the Indian team. He played the Perth Test against Australia and was also part of India's triumphant team in Champions Trophy
Image Source : Getty
