5 players to captain three teams in IPL, Shreyas Iyer joins elite list

Shreyas Iyer made his debut for the Punjab Kings in the IPL on Tuesday in Ahmedabad against the Gujarat Titans and had a brilliant day with the bat and in the field, tactically as a captain. Iyer became only the second Indian captain to lead three different teams in the IPL
Shreyas Iyer began his captaincy career in the IPL with the Delhi Capitals and ended up winning the title last year with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Iyer also led Delhi to their only final appearance in 2020 and would be keen to get Punjab Kings somewhere around there
Ajinkya Rahane in the 2025 IPL opener a few days ago, became the first Indian captain to lead three different teams in the tournament after being named the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper for the new season
Rahane has previously led Rajasthan Royals in 24 matches across a season and a half and Rising Pune Supergiant during one game in 2017
Mahela Jayawardene was the first player in IPL history to lead three teams in the IPL, having led the then Kings XI Punjab, Kochi Tuskers Kerela for one season and the Delhi Daredevils in 2013
Jayawardene's compatriot Kumar Sangakkara, followed him in his footsteps very much so, leading three different teams in the IPL, beginning his captaincy career with the then Kings XI Punjab
Sangakkara was then named the captain of the Deccan Chargers in 2012 and the Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2013 after the former was removed from the competition before 2013
Steve Smith made his captaincy debut in 2012 for the Pune Warriors and then he was named as the skipper of the Rajasthan Royals in 2015. Smith was reinstated as the Royals' skipper in 2019 through 2020 again
In between Smith was the captain of the Rising Pune Supergiant and led the now-defunct side to the final of the 2017 edition of the IPL. After Dhoni, Smith has the best winning percentage as captain in the IPL despite having led three different teams and not won a title
