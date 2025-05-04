5 players RR might release after IPL 2025

Rajasthan Royals have had a horrid season in the IPL 2025. The side became the second team to eliminated from the tournament, and with the back end of the season approaching, there could be some players that the side could release after the tournament.
1. Shimron Hetmyer could be a player who could be released by Rajasthan Royals ahead of the IPL 2026. Hetmyer was retained by the side for Rs. 11 crore in the 2025 mega auction, and after several subpar performances, Hetmyer could be one of the first releases.
2. Tushar Deshpande was brought in by RR in the IPL 2025 for Rs. 6.5 crore, and the pacer has been unable to make an impact for the side, and he could be a player who could feature in the auction once again.
3. Maheesh Theekshana was brought by RR for Rs. 4.4 crore, and despite taking 11 wickets in 11 matches, Theekshana has been unable to make much of an impact, which could lead to his release ahead of the IPL 2026.
4. Dhruv Jurel was retained by Rajasthan Royals for a whopping Rs. 14 crore. However, despite the massive price tag, Jurel has been unable to perform for the side, often failing to finish the games for RR, and the same could lead to his release before the next auction.
5. Fazalhaq Farooqi could be the fifth player to be released ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. Farooqi was brought in by RR for Rs. 2 crore, and going wicketless for several games, Farooqi could be released as well.
