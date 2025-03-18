 5 oldest players in IPL 2025, feat Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni

5 oldest players in IPL 2025, feat Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni

5 - Moeen Ali

England star and now KKR all-rounder Moeen will be 37 years 9 months and 4 days old when the IPL 2025 begins

4 - Rohit Sharma

Indian icon and ex-MI skipper Rohit will be 37 years, 10 months and 22 days old on March 22, the starting date of the IPL

3 - Ravi Ashwin

Having returned to CSK, Ashwin will turn 38 years, 6 months and 5 days old at the start of IPL 2025

2 - Faf du Plessis

Roped in by DC, Faf will be 40 years, 8 months and 9 days old on March 22

1 - MS Dhoni

CSK legend Dhoni will be 43 years, 8 months and 15 days old when the IPL 2025 kicks in

