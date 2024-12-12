5 Gabba Heroes of 2021 who will play in IND vs AUS 3rd Test in Brisbane

Rohit Sharma: Current India captain Rohit 44 and 7 in the Gabba Test in 2021
He is now set to lead the Indian team in the third Test of the ongoing BGT
Shubman Gill: Gill made 7 and a match-defining 91 in the Gabba win
Gill would be hoping to convert his starts into match-winning scores, just like he did at Gabba in 2021
Washington Sundar: Spin-bowling all-rounder Sundar made four wickets in total and made 62 and 22 in the victory
Sundar is likely to be brought in for Ravi Ashwin for the Gabba Test
Mohammed Siraj: Speedster Siraj took a fifer in the second innings against the Aussies
Siraj has performed well in sparsity in recent times
Rishabh Pant: Wicketkeeper batter Pant was a hero of the win as he made 23 and 89 at Gabba
Pant would be looking for another memorable knock in Brisbane
