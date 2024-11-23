5 Pacers who can create bidding war at IPL 2025 mega auction

1. Mitchell Starc
Mitchell Starc is the most expensive player ever in the IPL auction and is likely to create a bidding war during the 2025 mega auction
2. Arshdeep Singh
Arshdeep Singh was not retained by Punjab Kings and is likely to get a lot of money at the mega auction
3. Kagiso Rabada
Kagiso Rabada is one of the best fast bowlers going around in world cricket at the moment and is likely to fetch big bucks at the mega auction in Jeddah
4. Jofra Archer
Archer is making a return to the IPL auction and therefore franchises are likely to pursue him
5. Josh Hazlewood
Hazlewood can go for a big amount at the mega auction
