 5 Pacers who can create bidding war at IPL 2025 mega auction

5 Pacers who can create bidding war at IPL 2025 mega auction

Image Source : PTI

1. Mitchell Starc

Image Source : PTI

Mitchell Starc is the most expensive player ever in the IPL auction and is likely to create a bidding war during the 2025 mega auction

Image Source : PTI

2. Arshdeep Singh

Image Source : PTI

Arshdeep Singh was not retained by Punjab Kings and is likely to get a lot of money at the mega auction

Image Source : Getty Images

3. Kagiso Rabada

Image Source : PTI

Kagiso Rabada is one of the best fast bowlers going around in world cricket at the moment and is likely to fetch big bucks at the mega auction in Jeddah

Image Source : PTI

4. Jofra Archer

Image Source : PTI

Archer is making a return to the IPL auction and therefore franchises are likely to pursue him

Image Source : PTI

5. Josh Hazlewood

Image Source : PTI

Hazlewood can go for a big amount at the mega auction

Image Source : PTI

Next : 5 players who can breach the INR 18 crore mark at IPL 2025 mega auction

Click to read more..