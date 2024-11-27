5 CSK and RCB players bought by Mumbai Indians at IPL 2025 auction

Mumbai Indians were largely quiet in the first part of the auction before getting into the action with the Trent Boult bid. MI were able to form a decent squad with a terrific first XI and a few quality overseas backups. There were homecomings as well as a few players were bought from rivals CSK and RCB. Take a look-
Trent Boult, who had terrific three seasons with the Rajasthan Royals, returned to Mumbai Indians at a premium price of INR 12.50 crore. MI will depend a lot on Boult to provide early wickets with Bumrah being used to close out the innings-
Deepak Chahar (CSK) - Deepak Chahar was another marquee signing for the Mumbai Indians at INR 9.25 crore. Chahar was an integral part of CSK for seven seasons before going across to the rival blue corner as he will form a fiery pace trio with Bumrah and Boult
Will Jacks (RCB) - Will Jacks wasn't RTM'd by RCB at INR 5.25 crore in what was a surprise and strange bid when Mumbai Indians owner Akash Ambani left his place and went across to RCB management to shake hands after securing the English opener
Mitchell Santner (CSK) - After being part of the Super Kings for more than half a decade, Santner too will move to the Mumbai Indians after being picked at his base price of INR 2 crore
Karn Sharma (RCB) - Karn was part of Mumbai Indians in the past in 2017 and has returned to the franchise after being with the RCB for three seasons
Reece Topley (RCB) - Topley is likely to be Boult's backup but not a bad one at that as he too moved from RCB to the Mumbai Indians
