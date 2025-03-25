 5 captains to remain unbeaten in 90s and miss century in IPL match

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

Shreyas Iyer slammed 97* for Punjab Kings in his first match as captain of the franchise

Image Source : Getty

Shreyas was in sensational touch in the team's clash against Gujarat Titans

Image Source : Getty

He has become the fifth captain to go back unbeaten in the 90s in an IPL match

Image Source : Getty

Here is the complete list

Image Source : Getty

1 - Dinesh Karthik: 97* for KKR vs RR in IPL 2019

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

2 - Shreyas Iyer: 97* for PBKS vs GT in IPL 2025

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

3 - Rohit Sharma: 98* for MI vs KKR in IPL 2015

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

4 - Shikhar Dhawan: 99* for PBKS vs SRH in IPL 2023

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

5 - Mayank Agarwal: 99* for PBKS vs DC in IPL 2021

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

