5 captains to remain unbeaten in 90s and miss century in IPL match

Shreyas Iyer slammed 97* for Punjab Kings in his first match as captain of the franchise
Shreyas was in sensational touch in the team's clash against Gujarat Titans
He has become the fifth captain to go back unbeaten in the 90s in an IPL match
Here is the complete list
1 - Dinesh Karthik: 97* for KKR vs RR in IPL 2019
2 - Shreyas Iyer: 97* for PBKS vs GT in IPL 2025
3 - Rohit Sharma: 98* for MI vs KKR in IPL 2015
4 - Shikhar Dhawan: 99* for PBKS vs SRH in IPL 2023
5 - Mayank Agarwal: 99* for PBKS vs DC in IPL 2021
