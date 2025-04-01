5 Bowlers with more runs than Rishabh Pant in IPL 2025

Rishabh Pant is having a horrific time in IPL 2025
He was dismissed for only 2 in LSG's clash against PBKS
Pant has scored only 17 runs in IPL 2025 in three matches so far
Here is a list of bowlers who have hit more runs than Pant in IPL 2025
5 - Pat Cummins: Cummins has scored 20 runs in 3 innings
4 - Deepak Chahar: Chahar has 28 runs in 1 inning
3 - Mitchell Santner: Santner has hit 29 runs in 2 innings
2 - Vipraj Nigam: Vipraj has made 39 runs in 1 inning
1 - Sunil Narine: Narine has 44 runs in 2 innings
