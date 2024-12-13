 4 Teams to humble Australia at The Gabba in Tests

1. England

England have beaten Australia in four Tests at the Gabba in 1933, 1936, 1978 and 1986

2. West Indies

West Indies have also beaten Australia four times (1968, 1984, 1988 and 2024) at the Gabba in Tests

Shamar Joseph was the architect of West Indies' latest win over Australia at the Gabba

3. New Zealand

New Zealand defeated Australia at the Gabba in 1985

4. India

India defeated Australia at the Gabba in January 2021

