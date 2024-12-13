4 Teams to humble Australia at The Gabba in Tests

1. England
England have beaten Australia in four Tests at the Gabba in 1933, 1936, 1978 and 1986
2. West Indies
West Indies have also beaten Australia four times (1968, 1984, 1988 and 2024) at the Gabba in Tests
Shamar Joseph was the architect of West Indies' latest win over Australia at the Gabba
3. New Zealand
New Zealand defeated Australia at the Gabba in 1985
4. India
India defeated Australia at the Gabba in January 2021
