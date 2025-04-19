 4 RCB players to win Player of the Match in losing cause

Tim David starred with the bat in RCB's clash against PBKS at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium

With RCB's backs against the wall, the Aussie international scored 50 from 26 balls to take his team to a strong total

His 50-run knock was instrumental in RCB reaching 95/9 in the rain-hit 14-over-per-side game

However, his effort went in vain as PBKS chased down the target in 12.1 overs with five wickets in hand

For his blistering cameo, David was adjudged the Player of the Match in the losing cause

He is the fourth RCB player and 28th overall to win the honour in losses

1 - Shreevats Goswami won the Player of the Match Award in RCB's loss to DC in IPL 2008

2 - Anil Kumble won the POTM Award in RCB's loss to Deccan Chargers in the 2009 final

3 - Virat Kohli won the honour in his team's loss to KXIP in 2015

