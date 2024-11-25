4 players who will earn more than Virat Kohli in IPL 2025

Virat Kohli was retained by Royal Challengers Bengaluru for Rs 21 crore ahead of IPL 2025 mega auctions
Here is a list of 4 players who will be earning more than the Indian legend in the Indian-cash rich league
4 - Heinrich Klaasen: South African wicketkeeper was retained for Rs 23 crore by SRH ahead of auctions
3 - Venkatesh Iyer: Indian all-rounder Venkatesh was picked for a massive sum of Rs 23.75 crore by KKR at the mega auction
2 - Shreyas Iyer: IPL-winning captain Shreyas was picked for Rs 26.75 crore by PBKS at the mega auction
1 - Rishabh Pant: Former Delhi Capitals skipper Pant is the most expensive IPL player after being picked for Rs 27 crore by LSG
Next : Most expensive players in IPL 2025 mega auction
Click to read more..