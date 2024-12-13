Virat Kohli and Ricky Ponting have the most number of centuries in their respective names as captain in international cricket (41 each). However, both of them have scored hundreds, only in Tests and ODIs. Kohli has a T20I century but not as a captain. Here's a look at players with centuries across all formats as captain-
Babar Azam of Pakistan is at the top of the list with as many as 15 centuries across formats as the captain
Babar has 3 centuries in T20Is (78 innings), 8 centuries in ODIs (42 innings) and 4 centuries in Tests (35 innings) to his name as captain of Pakistan
South Africa's Faf du Plessis is second on the list with 11 centuries as captain across formats
Faf du Plessis has one century in T20Is vs West Indies in 2015 (40 innings), 5 centuries in ODIs (36 innings) and 5 centuries in Tests (67 innings) to his name as captain
Rohit Sharma also has 11 centuries to his name across formats for India
Rohit Sharma has three centuries in T20Is (62 innings), 4 centuries in ODIs (47 innings) and 4 centuries in Tests (39 innings) across all formats as captain
Tillakaratne Dilshan, the fourth and only Sri Lankan name on the list, has three centuries to his name across formats as captain
Tillakaratne Dilshan has one century in T20Is vs Australia in 2011 (5 innings), one century in ODIs vs Zimbabwe in 2010 (26 innings) and one century in Tests vs England in 2011 (20 innings) as captain
