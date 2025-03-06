 4 Indians with more centuries than Sachin Tendulkar in ICC ODI match wins

4 Indians with more centuries than Sachin Tendulkar in ICC ODI match wins

Image Source : Getty

Sachin Tendulkar is known as the God of Cricket

Image Source : Getty

He has slammed a world record 100 centuries in international cricket, including the second-best 49 in ODIs

Image Source : Getty

Sachin has also hit four centuries in ICC ODI match wins. However, he is nowhere near the top here

Image Source : Getty

There are four more Indians who have hit more tons than the Master Blaster in winning causes in ICC ODI events

Image Source : Getty

Shikhar Dhawan has hit five tons in ICC ODI games in winning cause

Image Source : Getty

Virat Kohli has slammed six centuries in winning cause in the global 50-over match wins

Image Source : Getty

Sourav Ganguly has hit six tons in winning causes in ICC ODI events

Image Source : Getty

Rohit Sharma has seven hundreds in ICC ODI games in winning games

Image Source : Getty

Next : KL Rahul vs Rishabh Pant - Statistical comparison in ODIs at No 5 and 6

Click to read more..