4 Indians with more centuries than Sachin Tendulkar in ICC ODI match wins

Sachin Tendulkar is known as the God of Cricket
He has slammed a world record 100 centuries in international cricket, including the second-best 49 in ODIs
Sachin has also hit four centuries in ICC ODI match wins. However, he is nowhere near the top here
There are four more Indians who have hit more tons than the Master Blaster in winning causes in ICC ODI events
Shikhar Dhawan has hit five tons in ICC ODI games in winning cause
Virat Kohli has slammed six centuries in winning cause in the global 50-over match wins
Sourav Ganguly has hit six tons in winning causes in ICC ODI events
Rohit Sharma has seven hundreds in ICC ODI games in winning games
Next : KL Rahul vs Rishabh Pant - Statistical comparison in ODIs at No 5 and 6
Click to read more..