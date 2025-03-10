4 captains to hold two different ICC trophies at the same time, Rohit Sharma joins elite list

Rohit Sharma won his second ICC title on the trot, following up the T20 World Cup title for India last year with the Champions Trophy 2025 triumph in Dubai after beating New Zealand in the final. Rohit became only the fourth captain to hold two different ICC trophies simultaneously. Take a look at the full list-
After missing out on two potential ICC titles in 2023 with a loss in the finals of the World Test Championship and the ODI World Cup in the same year, Rohit Sharma won his first major trophy last year in the West Indies and the USA before doubling it up in eight months
Ricky Ponting was the first one to achieve the feat in 2006 and maintained it until India won the ODI World Cup in 2011. Ponting as captain won the 2003 ODI World Cup and followed it up with the 2006 Champions Trophy
The very next year, Australia won the ODI World Cup yet again in 2007 and then the second Champions Trophy in a row in 2009 under Ponting in what was a golden period for Australian cricket for 7-8 years
MS Dhoni kicked off his ICC title-winning run in 2007 with the World T20 triumph in the inaugural edition before India won ended the Cricket World Cup drought of 28 years in 2011 at home
England and West Indies were the World T20 winners in 2010 and 2012 respectively but Dhoni won his third ICC title as captain in 2013 in the Champions Trophy and had the opportunity to back it up next year in 2014 before Sri Lanka beat India in the final of T20 World Cup 2014
Pat Cummins won his first-ever ICC title as captain in 2023 after Australia beat India in the second World Test Championship final at the Oval
Cummins followed it up with the World Cup 2023 triumph for Australia after beating India in the final in front of a packed crowd in Ahmedabad
It may not be the same captain but England held two trophies at the same time with the ODI World Cup triumph under Eoin Morgan in 2019 and the World T20 victory under Jos Buttler in 2022 before Australia snatched it back in the 50-over tournament in 2023 and India won the T20 edition in 2024
