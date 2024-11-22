4 bowlers to dismiss Steve Smith on Golden Duck

Steve Smith was dismissed LBW by Jasprit Bumrah on a golden duck in the first innings of the Perth Test
Here is a list of four bowlers who have dismissed Smith on a golden duck in International cricket
1 - Smith was dismissed for 0 (1) by Dale Steyn in a Test in 2014
2 - Smith was sent back for a golden duck by Mohammad Amir in an ODI in 2017
3 - The Aussie star bagged a golden duck in an ODI against India in 2023 when Prasidh Krishna got his wicket
4 - Bumrah became the fourth bowler to dismiss the Aussie batting maestro for a duck in the Perth Test in 2024
Smith was dismissed for a golden duck in T20 World Cup 2010 too but he was run out for 0 (1) in that game
Next : 5 Players to drop most catches in Tests since 2022
Click to read more..