 3 Indians to break Rohit Sharma's fastest T20 hundred record

3 Indians to break Rohit Sharma's fastest T20 hundred record

Image Source : Getty

Rohit Sharma slammed the fastest century by an Indian in T20 cricket in 2017

Image Source : Getty

He scored a ton off 35 balls against Sri Lanka in Indore. However, since then, 3 Indian players have broken his record

Image Source : Getty

1. Rishabh Pant scored century off 32 balls for Delhi against Himachal Pradesh in 2018

Image Source : Getty

2. Urvil Patel slammed a ton off 28 balls for Gujarat against Tripura in 2024

Image Source : Getty

3. Abhishek Sharma smashed a hundred off 28 balls for Punjab vs Meghalaya in 2024

Image Source : Getty

Next : Travis Head vs Virat Kohli - Test record at Adelaide Oval

Click to read more..