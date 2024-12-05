3 Indians to break Rohit Sharma's fastest T20 hundred record

Rohit Sharma slammed the fastest century by an Indian in T20 cricket in 2017
He scored a ton off 35 balls against Sri Lanka in Indore. However, since then, 3 Indian players have broken his record
1. Rishabh Pant scored century off 32 balls for Delhi against Himachal Pradesh in 2018
2. Urvil Patel slammed a ton off 28 balls for Gujarat against Tripura in 2024
3. Abhishek Sharma smashed a hundred off 28 balls for Punjab vs Meghalaya in 2024
