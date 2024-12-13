 2 Milestones Tim Southee can achieve in farewell Test

The 3rd Test between England and New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton, starting December 14, will be Tim Southee's last

Tim Southee has claimed 389 wickets and needs 11 more in his final Test to become the second player from New Zealand after Richard Hadlee to complete 400 wickets in Tests

Muttiah Muralidaran has the most Test wickets (800)

Tim Southee also needs five more sixes to complete 100 sixes in Test cricket. If he gets there, he'll equal Adam Gilchrist's tally

Ben Stokes has hit the most sixes (133) in Test cricket history

Tim Southee is the highest wicket-taker for New Zealand in ICC World Test Championship (WTC) history. He has taken 125 wickets

Tim Southee has played 106 Tests for the Kiwis

Coincidentally, Southee will retire at his home ground - Seddon Park

