 17 Players to hit more sixes than the entire CSK in the powerplay in IPL 2025

Image Source : PTI

CSK have hit three sixes in the powerplay in IPL 2025

Image Source : PTI

17 - Devdutt Padikkal: Padikkal has hit 4 sixes in the powerplay in IPL 2025

Image Source : PTI

16 - Nicholas Pooran: Pooran has hit 4 sixes in the first 6 overs in IPL 2025

Image Source : PTI

15 - Nitish Rana: Rana has 4 maximums in powerplay in 2025 too

Image Source : PTI

14 - Aiden Markram: Markram has slammed 4 maximums in powerplay

Image Source : PTI

13 - Virat Kohli: Kohli has 4 sixes to his name too in 2025

Image Source : PTI

12 - Sanju Samson: Samson has slammed 4 sixes in the powerplay in 2025

Image Source : PTI

11 - Riyan Parag: Parag has hit 5 sixes in the first six overs in 2025

Image Source : PTI

10 - Yashasvi Jaiswal: Jaiswal has slammed 5 maximums in the powerplay too

Image Source : PTI

9 - Shubman Gill: Gill has hit 5 sixes in the powerplay in 2025

Image Source : PTI

8 - Sai Sudharsan: Sudharsan has 6 sixes in the first six overs too

Image Source : PTI

7 - Priyansh Arya: Priyansh also has 6 maximums in the first six overs in 2025

Image Source : PTI

6 - Travis Head: Head has hit 6 sixes in powerplay too

Image Source : PTI

5 - Phil Salt: Salt has slammed 7 sixes in IPL 2025 in powerplay

Image Source : PTI

4 - Quinton de Kock: QDK has 7 maximums to his name in powerplay in 2025

Image Source : Getty

3 - Sunil Narine: Narine has 7 sixes in IPL 2025 in the powerplay

Image Source : PTI

2 - Mitchell Marsh: Marsh has hit 9 sixes in the first six overs in IPL 2025

Image Source : PTI

1 - Ajinkya Rahane: Rahane has slammed 10 sixes in the powerplay in 2025

Image Source : PTI

