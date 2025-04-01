14 players to play for all three trophy-less sides RCB, Delhi and Punjab in IPL; KL Rahul joins elite list

KL Rahul made his debut for the Delhi Capitals, his fifth franchise in the IPL. Having began his career with the RCB, Rahul has gone on to represent Sunrisers, RCB again, Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants. With the Capitals now, Rahul has completed his streak of being with the fondly called 'holy trinity' of IPL, the three original sides yet to win a trophy. Take a look at the full list-
Image Source : Delhi Capitals X
Aaron Finch (Delhi - 2011/12; Punjab - 2018; RCB - 2020/21)
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
Yuvraj Singh (Punjab - 2008-2010, 2018; RCB - 2014; Delhi - 2015)
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
Varun Aaron (Delhi - 2011-2013; RCB - 2014-2016; Punjab - 2017/18)
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
Dinesh Karthik (Delhi - 2008-2010, 2014; Punjab - 2011; RCB - 2015, 2022-present)
Image Source : AP
Harshal Patel (RCB - 2012-2017, 2021-2023; Delhi - 2018-2020; Punjab - 2024)
Image Source : AP
Glenn Maxwell (Delhi - 2012, 2018; Punjab - 2014-2017, 2020, 2025; RCB - 2021-2024)
Image Source : Getty
Sarfaraz Khan (RCB - 2015-2018; Punjab - 2019-2021; Delhi - 2022/23)
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
Marcus Stoinis (Punjab - 2016-2018, 2025; RCB - 2019; Delhi - 2020/21)
Image Source : AP
Mayank Agarwal (RCB - 2011-2013; Delhi - 2014-2016; Punjab - 2018-2022)
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
Mandeep Singh (Punjab - 2011-2014, 2019-2021; RCB - 2015-2018; Delhi - 2022)
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
Karun Nair (RCB - 2012/13; Delhi - 2016/17, 2025; Punjab - 2018-2020)
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
M Ashwin (Delhi - 2017; RCB - 2018; Punjab - 2019-2021)
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
Gurkeerat Singh Mann (Punjab - 2012-2017; Delhi - 2018; RCB - 2019-20)
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
