14 players to play for all three trophy-less sides RCB, Delhi and Punjab in IPL; KL Rahul joins elite list

KL Rahul made his debut for the Delhi Capitals, his fifth franchise in the IPL. Having began his career with the RCB, Rahul has gone on to represent Sunrisers, RCB again, Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants. With the Capitals now, Rahul has completed his streak of being with the fondly called 'holy trinity' of IPL, the three original sides yet to win a trophy. Take a look at the full list-

Aaron Finch (Delhi - 2011/12; Punjab - 2018; RCB - 2020/21)

Yuvraj Singh (Punjab - 2008-2010, 2018; RCB - 2014; Delhi - 2015)

Varun Aaron (Delhi - 2011-2013; RCB - 2014-2016; Punjab - 2017/18)

Dinesh Karthik (Delhi - 2008-2010, 2014; Punjab - 2011; RCB - 2015, 2022-present)

Harshal Patel (RCB - 2012-2017, 2021-2023; Delhi - 2018-2020; Punjab - 2024)

Glenn Maxwell (Delhi - 2012, 2018; Punjab - 2014-2017, 2020, 2025; RCB - 2021-2024)

Sarfaraz Khan (RCB - 2015-2018; Punjab - 2019-2021; Delhi - 2022/23)

Marcus Stoinis (Punjab - 2016-2018, 2025; RCB - 2019; Delhi - 2020/21)

Mayank Agarwal (RCB - 2011-2013; Delhi - 2014-2016; Punjab - 2018-2022)

Mandeep Singh (Punjab - 2011-2014, 2019-2021; RCB - 2015-2018; Delhi - 2022)

Karun Nair (RCB - 2012/13; Delhi - 2016/17, 2025; Punjab - 2018-2020)

M Ashwin (Delhi - 2017; RCB - 2018; Punjab - 2019-2021)

Gurkeerat Singh Mann (Punjab - 2012-2017; Delhi - 2018; RCB - 2019-20)

