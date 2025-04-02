11 players to play for just one team in their entire IPL career

Virat Kohli, the biggest loyalist in the IPL, is the only cricketer in the IPL history to play all 18 seasons since the inception, for just one franchise, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Kohli is only one of the four players to play at least one game in all 18 seasons, however, there are a few, who may have started late but have played for just one team in the tournament. Take a look-
Shane Warne, the IPL-winning captain for the Rajasthan Royals, played in the IPL from 2008 to 2011 and for the same franchise in all four seasons
Like Kohli and Shane Warne, Sachin Tendulkar also played in the IPL from the inaugural edition and did so all six seasons playing for the Mumbai Indians, ending his career in 2013 with the title win
Shaun Marsh, the Orange Cap winner in the inaugural edition, represented the then-Kings XI Punjab from 2008 to 2017, until his last appearance in the competition
Lasith Malinga began his career in the IPL in 2009 and played until 2019 all for the Mumbai Indians, winning the fourth title for the franchise
Kieron Pollard, another Mumbai Indians loyalist, who also went and represented the franchise's satellite teams in the SA20, ILT20 and the MLC, played in the IPL from 2010 to 2022, all for the five-time champions
Sunil Narine, the three-time MVP in the IPL, started playing in the IPL in 2012 and since then has been part of the Kolkata Knight Riders, winning three titles on the way
Jasprit Bumrah, the best cricketer in the world right now, started playing in the IPL in 2013 for the Mumbai Indians and has been part of the squad since then, playing a crucial role in franchise winning five titles
Arshdeep Singh, a member of India's U19 World Cup-winning team in 2018, started his IPL career in 2019 for the then Kings XI Punjab. Singh has now become a inseparable member of the franchise for 7th season running
Similarly, Riyan Parag, another member of the 2018 U19 side, began his IPL career for the Rajasthan Royals in 2019 and has been part of the franchise since then
Prithvi Shaw, the captain of the U19 World Cup-winning side for India, was picked by the Delhi Capitals at the auction and until 2024 played for just the 2020 finalists. Shaw went unsold at the IPL 2025 auction
