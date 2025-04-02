11 players to play for just one team in their entire IPL career

Virat Kohli, the biggest loyalist in the IPL, is the only cricketer in the IPL history to play all 18 seasons since the inception, for just one franchise, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Kohli is only one of the four players to play at least one game in all 18 seasons, however, there are a few, who may have started late but have played for just one team in the tournament. Take a look-

Image Source : Getty