Top 11 players likely to be in high demand at IPL 2026 auction feat. Pathirana, Andre Russell

20 crore, 25, or even 30? It might depend on how Cameron Green fares in the first two Ashes Tests, but the Australian all-rounder is expected to rake in a moolah. CSK, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, KKR, Sunrisers and Lucknow Super Giants will be in the market for Green
Andre Russell was a surprise release by the Kolkata Knight Riders as the three-time champions opted for a clean-out ahead of IPL 2026. If Russell does register for the auction, it won't be a surprise if at least 3-4 teams go after him in a month's time
Chennai Super Kings too let go of Matheesha Pathirana, who had a poor season in IPL 2025. Pathirana was wayward and the injury concerns didn't give CSK the confidence to look at him again, even though the option of buying back remains. But regardless, the Sri Lankan quick is likely to fetch a huge contract
23.75 crore might have been a lot, but Venkatesh Iyer is likely to fetch another huge bid at IPL 2026 auction, with a few teams looking for an Indian top-order player
Lucknow Super Giants pulled the plug on Ravi Bishnoi after IPL 2025 and the Rajasthan spinner will be in high demand with teams like Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals, evidently looking for a proven Indian option
Did Punjab Kings give up on Glenn Maxwell too early? One's loss might be another's gain, with teams like the Gujarat Titans and the Chennai Super Kings hoping to acquire the Australian all-rounder's services
Rachin Ravindra, too, was a surprise release from the Super Kings, who are usually trusted to keep faith in their players. With the age by his side and career on an upward turn, Ravindra will be in demand, being a multi-utility cricketer
Pace-bowling all-rounders are very few in the auction pool and Jason Holder, who has been one of the best players for the West Indies in T20Is in the last year or so, is likely to get an IPL recall and see a few teams going after him
Liam Livingstone was released by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on the expected lines and the England all-rounder, because of being a multi-utility player, who can also be a finisher, will get interest from a number of teams
Wanindu Hasaranga was a surprise release by the Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2026 auction. With a few teams looking for all-rounders, of all kinds - spin, pace, bowling, batting, Hasaranga is likely to find some keen interest in him
Jacob Duffy is probably the most consistent and in-form bowler in T20Is at the moment and the New Zealand quick is likely to get his maiden IPL contract and a hefty one at that
