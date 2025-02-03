Niki Prasad-led Indian women's team defended the U19 Women's T20 World Cup by beating South Africa in the final in Malaysia on Sunday, February 2. Prasad joined the elite list of Indian captains to win an ICC title. Take a look at the full list-
Kapil Dev was the first ICC trophy-winning captain for India in 1983 when his side beat West Indies in the final of the ODI World Cup
In 2000, Mohammad Kaif joined Kapil Dev on the list leading the junior men's team to a win in the U19 World Cup
Even though it was shared, Sourav Ganguly does have an ICC title to his name as a captain when India and Sri Lanka were declared as co-champions in Champions Trophy 2002
Then came the reign of MS Dhoni, who just couldn't stop winning an ICC title. Under Dhoni, India won the T20 World Cup in 2007, the ODI World Cup in 2011 and the Champions Trophy in 2013
Virat Kohli's only ICC trophy as captain came in the U19 World Cup in 2008 as he joined the likes of Kaif, Kapil Dev, Ganguly and Dhoni on the elite list. Eerily, like Niki Prasad's team, India beat South Africa in the final in Malaysia
Unmukt Chand was next on the list with the Under-19 World Cup victory in 2012 after beating Australia in the final
While Dhoni just didn't stop winning the ICC titles, there was a period of drought for the senior team in the ICC tournaments which began in 2014 and continued until 2024. However, in the U19 tournaments India kept winning and the next one was in 2018 for the team led by Prithvi Shaw
India lost the final in 2020 but completed the win in 2022, four years after the U19 World Cup win. The 2022 team was led by Yash Dhull
Shafali Verma led the India U19 Women's team to their first title victory in the inaugural edition in 2023
Rohit Sharma finally joined the list of India's ICC trophy-winning captains after the Men in Blue beat South Africa in the final in the USA and the West Indies in the T20 World Cup 2024
