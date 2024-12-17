11 Iconic batters with fewer sixes than Tim Southee in Test cricket

Tim Southee ended his career with 98 sixes in 156 innings. Here is a list of players with fewer sixes than Southee
11 - Steve Smith: Australian icon Smith has 54 sixes in 199 innings in Tests
10 - Kapil Dev: Former Indian captain Kapil had smashed 61 sixes in 184 innings in Tests
9 - AB de Villiers: Former Proteas star de Villiers had hit 64 maximums in 191 innings
8 - Sachin Tendulkar: Indian legend Tendulkar has 69 sixes to his name in 329 innings
7 - Ricky Ponting: Aussie icon Ponting had hit 73 maximums in 287 innings
6 - Matthew Hayden: Former Aussie star batter Hayden had hit 82 maximums in 184 innings
5 - Viv Richards: West Indies legend Richards had hit 84 maximums in 182 innings
4 - Brian Lara: West Indies icon Lara has hit 88 sixes in 232 innings
3 - Rohit Sharma: India captain Rohit has slammed 88 maximums in 114 innings
2 - Virender Sehwag: Former India star Sehwag had hit 91 maximums in 180 innings
1 - Jacques Kallis: Former South African icon Kallis had slammed 97 maximums
