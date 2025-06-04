10 teams to win both men and women T20 league titles, RCB join elite list

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) men finally ended the 18-year drought and clinched their maiden IPL title on Tuesday, June 3 in Ahmedabad, beating the Punjab Kings in the final. RCB became only the 10th team in T20 league cricket to win both men and women titles after the women did it in WPL last year. Take a look at the full list-
Sydney Sixers - WBBL - 2 (2016-17, 2017-18), BBL - (2011–12, 2019–20, 2020–21), CLT20 (2012)
Sydney Thunder - WBBL - 2 (2015-16, 2020-21), BBL - (2015-16)
Adelaide Strikers - WBBL - 2 (2022–23, 2023–24), BBL - 1 (2017–18)
Brisbane Heat - WBBL - 2 (2018-19, 2019-20), BBL - 2 (2012–13, 2023–24)
Perth Scorchers: WBBL - 1 (2021-22), BBL - 6 (2013–14, 2014–15, 2016–17, 2021–22, 2022–23)
Mumbai Indians: WPL - 2 (2023, 2025), Men - 5 (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020), CLT20 (2011, 2013)
Oval Invincibles: The Hundred Women - 2 (2021, 2022), Men - 2 (2023, 2024)
Southern Brave: The Hundred Women - 1 (2023), Men - 1 (2021)
Melbourne Renegades - WBBL 1 (2024-25), BBL - 1 (2018–19)
