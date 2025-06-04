 10 teams to win both men and women T20 league titles, RCB join elite&nbsp;list

10 teams to win both men and women T20 league titles, RCB join elite list

Image Source : Getty/BCCI/WPL

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) men finally ended the 18-year drought and clinched their maiden IPL title on Tuesday, June 3 in Ahmedabad, beating the Punjab Kings in the final. RCB became only the 10th team in T20 league cricket to win both men and women titles after the women did it in WPL last year. Take a look at the full list-

Image Source : Getty

Sydney Sixers - WBBL - 2 (2016-17, 2017-18), BBL - (2011–12, 2019–20, 2020–21), CLT20 (2012)

Image Source : Getty

Sydney Thunder - WBBL - 2 (2015-16, 2020-21), BBL - (2015-16)

Image Source : Getty

Adelaide Strikers - WBBL - 2 (2022–23, 2023–24), BBL - 1 (2017–18)

Image Source : Getty

Brisbane Heat - WBBL - 2 (2018-19, 2019-20), BBL - 2 (2012–13, 2023–24)

Image Source : Getty

Perth Scorchers: WBBL - 1 (2021-22), BBL - 6 (2013–14, 2014–15, 2016–17, 2021–22, 2022–23)

Image Source : Getty

Mumbai Indians: WPL - 2 (2023, 2025), Men - 5 (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020), CLT20 (2011, 2013)

Image Source : Getty

Oval Invincibles: The Hundred Women - 2 (2021, 2022), Men - 2 (2023, 2024)

Image Source : Getty

Southern Brave: The Hundred Women - 1 (2023), Men - 1 (2021)

Image Source : Getty

Melbourne Renegades - WBBL 1 (2024-25), BBL - 1 (2018–19)

Image Source : Getty

Next : Indians with better strike rate than Virat Kohli in IPL 2025

Click to read more..