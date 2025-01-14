10 players who played in IPL 2024 but will feature in PSL 2025

Veterans David Warner and Kane Williamson are set to reunite after four years after being picked up Karachi Kings at the PSL 2025 draft, having played in the IPL together for the Sunrisers Hyderabad for a few years. However, Warner and Williamson are not the only ones set to feature in PSL 2025 having played the last year's IPL. Take a look-

Image Source : BCCI/IPL