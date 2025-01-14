10 players who played in IPL 2024 but will feature in PSL 2025

Veterans David Warner and Kane Williamson are set to reunite after four years after being picked up Karachi Kings at the PSL 2025 draft, having played in the IPL together for the Sunrisers Hyderabad for a few years. However, Warner and Williamson are not the only ones set to feature in PSL 2025 having played the last year's IPL. Take a look-
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
David Warner, an IPL legend, having scored 6,565 runs in the tournament and won the title in 2016 as captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad, went unsold in the IPL 2025 auction. Warner may have retired from international cricket but is still freelancing in T20 leagues like the BBL and ILT20 and will now feature in the PSL for his maiden stint with the Karachi Kings
Image Source : AP
Kane Williamson too was picked by the Karachi Kings in the supplementary round. Williamson may not be the most sought-after picks in T20 cricket but on his SA20 debut for the Durban's Super Giants, he showed that he's still got it. Williamson played a couple of games in IPL 2024 for the Gujarat Titans
Image Source : AP
Sikandar Raza, another underused player by the Punjab Kings across two seasons, just played a couple of games in IPL 2024 and went unsold this year. Raza was retained by the Lahore Qalandars ahead of the draft
Image Source : AP
Daryl Mitchell, who went for INR 14 crore in IPL 2024 auction for the Chennai Super Kings didn't find any takers this time around. However, Mitchell was Qalandars' platinum pick in the draft and is all set for his maiden stint in the PSL
Image Source : AP
Shai Hope was part of the Delhi Capitals last season, his maiden stint in the IPL but didn't find takers this time around. The West Indies ODI captain will play for the Multan Sultans in PSL 2025
Image Source : AP
Alzarri Joseph was the big-money purchase for RCB last season but played just three matches. Joseph will turn out for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2025
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
A veteran of T20 cricket, Mohammad Nabi didn't find any takers at IPL 2025 auction after a stint with the Mumbai Indians last year. Nabi will join Warner and Williamson at Karachi Kings
Image Source : AP
Rilee Rossouw, another T20 veteran, hasn't been in the greatest of forms of late but was retained by the Quetta Gladiators ahead of the PSL 2025 after going unsold at IPL auction. Rossouw played for Punjab Kings last year in the IPL
Image Source : AP
Tom Kohler-Cadmore was RTM'd by the Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 2025 after his maiden IPL stint last year with the Rajasthan Royals
Image Source : AP
Josh Little too will turn out for the Multan Sultans in the 2025 edition of the PSL. Little went unsold at IPL auction after being part of the Gujarat Titans for the last couple of seasons
Image Source : AP
Next : Ruturaj Gaikwad vs Abhishek Sharma - T20I stats comparison