10 players to play for their IPL-affiliated teams in other T20 leagues

Rashid Khan may be playing for the Gujarat Titans in the IPL, however, the Mumbai Indians (MI) franchise has his number for all other leagues around the world - Cape Town (SA20), Emirates (ILT20), New York (MLC) and now the Oval Invincibles (The Hundred)
Similarly, Trent Boult , who has returned to MI in the IPL after three seasons with the Rajasthan Royals, is probably the only player in franchise leagues history to win titles around the world for the same team. Boult has also played for Cape Town (SA20), Emirates (ILT20) and New York (MLC). However, he will be heading to Birmingham Phoenix in the Hundred
Andre Russell and Sunil Narine, the KKR veterans, also represent the Knight Riders' teams in the ILT20 (Abu Dhabi), MLC (Los Angeles) and CPL (Trinbago)
Kieron Pollard retired from the IPL after Mumbai Indians released him as he didn't want to play for any other franchise. Hence, like Boult, he too represented MI's other franchises - Cape Town (SA20), Emirates (ILT20) and New York (MLC)
Similar to Rashid, Nicholas Pooran is playing in the IPL for a different side - Lucknow Super Giants - but represents MI teams in the ILT20 (Emirates) and MLC (New York)
Aiden Markram was part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad for the last few years and is the only captain to lead the franchise to back-to-back titles in the SA20 for the Eastern Cape side. However, Markram was released by SRH ahead of IPL 2025 and will be playing for the Lucknow Super Giants
Faf du Plessis is an interesting beast. Du Plessis played for RCB in the last few years but became the face of the Joburg Super Kings, the satellite team of the Chennai Super Kings, which he played for more than 10 seasons. Du Plessis also represents Super Kings in MLC (Texas)
Now, in the IPL, du Plessis was picked by the Delhi Capitals and since it is managed by the GMR group for a couple of years now, the conglomerate bought the 49 per cent stake in the Southern Brave side in the Hundred and former RCB skipper will now be representing the Men in Green in the tournament
Unlike du Plessis, Devon Conway continues to represent CSK in the IPL and has also played for Jorburg (SA20) and Texas (MLC), Super Kings's teams in the other leagues
David Warner might have gone unsold at the IPL auction this time around, but played for the Delhi Capitals in the last three seasons and hence, was brought to the ILT20 but the co-owners of the franchise to play for Dubai and he ended up winning the title this season
Heinrich Klaasen may be part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL, he plays for Durban's Super Giants in the SA20, Lucknow owners RPSG's satellite franchise. With RPSG Group buying stake in the Manchester Originals, Klaasen will be repping the Super Giants in the Hundred as well
Steve Smith is not part of the IPL anymore, but for him too the affiliation came to the fore as he signed up for Welsh Fire, the satellite franchise of the Washington Freedom owner Sanjay Govil, an Indian-American businessman. Smith led Freedom to their maiden MLC title last year
