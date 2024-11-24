10. Mohammed Shami - Rs 10 crore to Sunrisers Hyderabad
9. Kagiso Rabada - Rs 10.75 crore to Gujarat Titans
8. Mitchell Starc - Rs 11.75 crore to Delhi Capitals
7. Mohammed Siraj - Rs 12.25 crore to Gujarat Titans
6. KL Rahul - Rs 14 crore to Delhi Capitals
5. Jos Buttler - Rs 15.75 crore to Gujarat Titans
4. Arshdeep Singh - Rs 18 crore to Punjab Kings
3. Yuzvendra Chahal - Rs 18 crore to Punjab Kings
2. Shreyas Iyer - Rs 26.75 crore to Punjab Kings
1. Rishabh Pant - Rs 27 crore to Lucknow Super Giants
