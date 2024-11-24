 10 Most expensive marquee players in IPL mega auction 2025; NO Livingstone-Miller

10. Mohammed Shami - Rs 10 crore to Sunrisers Hyderabad

9. Kagiso Rabada - Rs 10.75 crore to Gujarat Titans

8. Mitchell Starc - Rs 11.75 crore to Delhi Capitals

7. Mohammed Siraj - Rs 12.25 crore to Gujarat Titans

6. KL Rahul - Rs 14 crore to Delhi Capitals

5. Jos Buttler - Rs 15.75 crore to Gujarat Titans

4. Arshdeep Singh - Rs 18 crore to Punjab Kings

3. Yuzvendra Chahal - Rs 18 crore to Punjab Kings

2. Shreyas Iyer - Rs 26.75 crore to Punjab Kings

1. Rishabh Pant - Rs 27 crore to Lucknow Super Giants

