10 Indians to make an impact as teenagers in IPL history

Manish Pandey broke through the ranks as a teenager in Royal Challengers Bengaluru and amassed 171 runs in eight matches that he played.
Image Source : RCB/X
Yashasvi Jaiswal was a teenage sensation for Rajasthan Royals as well, scoring 289 runs in the 13 matches that he played.
Image Source : Getty
Tilak Varma came through for Mumbai Indians as one of the most promising teenagers in world cricket, scoring 397 runs in 14 matches as is now one of the first names on the team sheet.
Image Source : Getty
Piyush Chawla rose through the ranks as a teenager for Kings XI Punjab, scoring 90 runs in seven innings and impressing with the ball as well.
Image Source : Getty
Ishan Kishan came up as a teenager in the IPL while playing for Gujarat Lions. He amassed 594 runs to his name in 30 matches while playing for the side.
Image Source : X
Angkrish Raghuvanshi has blossomed into one of the most crucial players for KKR after rising through as a teenager. He amassed 163 runs in 10 matches in the IPL 2024 for the side.
Image Source : Getty
One of the best batters in world cricket now, Shubman Gill represented Kolkata Knight Riders as a teenager in the IPL, scoring 499 runs in 27 matches.
Image Source : X
Becoming the youngest player ever to hit a century in T20 cricket, Vaibhav Suryavanshi lit the IPL 2025 on fire for Rajasthan Royals, having scored 151 runs in three matches.
Image Source : Getty
Sanju Samson came through as a teenager for Rajasthan Royals and is now represtenting the side as the team's skipper. In 2013-14, Samson amassed 545 runs in 24 matches.
Image Source : Getty
Prithvi Shaw was being hailed as one of the most promising talents in world cricket, scoring 598 runs in 25 matches.
Image Source : Getty
