 10 Indian star players who have won fewer ICC titles than South Africa&#039;s Aiden Markram

10 Indian star players who have won fewer ICC titles than South Africa's Aiden Markram

Image Source : X/Proteas Men, Jasprit Bumrah

Aiden Markram has won 2 ICC titles - U19 World Cup 2014 and the WTC 2025 final. Here is a list of Indians with fewer ICC titles than him

Image Source : Getty

Shikhar Dhawan: India's Dhawan has only won the Champions Trophy in 2013

Image Source : Getty

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Bhuvneshwar has also won only the Champions Trophy in 2013

Image Source : Getty

Ishant Sharma: Ishant also won only the Champions Trophy

Image Source : Getty

Robin Uthappa: Uthappa won one ICC title - the 2007 T20 World Cup

Image Source : Getty

Munaf Patel: Munaf won only the 2011 ODI WC with India

Image Source : Getty

VVS Laxman: Laxman won only the 2002 Champions Trophy, which India shared with Sri Lanka

Image Source : Getty

Anil Kumble: Kumble had also won only the 2002 Champions Trophy

Image Source : Getty

Rahul Dravid: Dravid won the 2002 Champions Trophy, his sole win as a player

Image Source : Getty

Sourav Ganguly: India's iconic captain Ganguly has also the Champions Trophy 2002 to show for

Image Source : Getty

Jasprit Bumrah: Bumrah has also won only the 2024 T20 World Cup and missed the Champions Trophy 2025 due to injury

Image Source : Getty

Next : Captains with best batting average in one WTC cycle

Click to read more..