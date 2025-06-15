10 Indian star players who have won fewer ICC titles than South Africa's Aiden Markram

Aiden Markram has won 2 ICC titles - U19 World Cup 2014 and the WTC 2025 final. Here is a list of Indians with fewer ICC titles than him
Shikhar Dhawan: India's Dhawan has only won the Champions Trophy in 2013
Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Bhuvneshwar has also won only the Champions Trophy in 2013
Ishant Sharma: Ishant also won only the Champions Trophy
Robin Uthappa: Uthappa won one ICC title - the 2007 T20 World Cup
Munaf Patel: Munaf won only the 2011 ODI WC with India
VVS Laxman: Laxman won only the 2002 Champions Trophy, which India shared with Sri Lanka
Anil Kumble: Kumble had also won only the 2002 Champions Trophy
Rahul Dravid: Dravid won the 2002 Champions Trophy, his sole win as a player
Sourav Ganguly: India's iconic captain Ganguly has also the Champions Trophy 2002 to show for
Jasprit Bumrah: Bumrah has also won only the 2024 T20 World Cup and missed the Champions Trophy 2025 due to injury
