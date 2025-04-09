10 Indian bowlers to dismiss MS Dhoni in IPL since 2022 feat. Mohammed Shami, Chahal

Yash Thakur had the privilege of getting MS Dhoni's wicket during the PBKS vs CSK clash in IPL 2025 when the wicketkeeper-batter guided a leg-stump full toss to short third. Thakur was the 10th Indian bowler to dismiss Dhoni in IPL since 2022. Take a look at the full list-
Sandeep Sharma, who has had success previously against MS Dhoni, held his nerve to defend against CSK in Guwahati with 20 runs needed in the final over and got him caught at deep mid-wicket
Last season, Dhoni got out only thrice and only twice to the bowlers. One of them was Yash Dayal in the virtual knockout on a slower bouncer getting him caught on deep square leg
Harshal Patel had become the first bowler in IPL 2024 to dismiss Dhoni as he foxed him with a loopy slower delivery and cleaned him up
Dhoni was dismissed only four times in 12 innings in IPL 2023. Mitchell Marsh and Mark Wood got him out on other two occasions while Mohit Sharma was the only one to get him out twice and no bigger occasions than the qualifier and the final of the tournament
Yuzvendra Chahal was the next on the list, having sent Dhoni back in the final league stage game of IPL 2022 between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings for a struggling 28-ball 26
Mohammed Shami is next on the list having sent back Dhoni during the GT vs CSK game at the Wankhede Stadium
T Natarajan also sent back MS Dhoni very early into his innings during the CSK vs SRH clash in Pune
Rishi Dhawan also got Dhoni dismissed during the PBKS vs CSK clash for 8-ball 12 at the Wankhede Stadium in IPL 2022
Apart from Chahal, Rahul Chahar was the only other spinner to get Dhoni out in this period among Indians caught behind by Jitesh Sharma
