 10 Indian players who played their final Test match against Australia; R Ashwin joins MS Dhoni in elite list

10 Indian players who played their final Test match against Australia; R Ashwin joins MS Dhoni in elite list

Image Source : Getty

R Ashwin announced his international retirement on December 18 with the second Test in Adelaide ending up being his final match for India. Ashwin, however, wasn't the only one to play his final Test against Australia among a few high-profile Indian names. Take a look-

Image Source : AP

Anil Kumble - Delhi, 2008 (Match Drawn)

Image Source : Getty

Sourav Ganguly - Nagpur, 2008 (Match Drawn)

Image Source : Getty

VVS Laxman - Adelaide, 2012 (India lost)

Image Source : Getty

Rahul Dravid - Adelaide, 2012 (India lost)

Image Source : Getty

Virender Sehwag - Hyderabad, 2013 (India won)

Image Source : Getty

MS Dhoni - Melbourne, 2014 (Match Drawn)

Image Source : Getty

Suresh Raina - Sydney, 2015 (Match Drawn)

Image Source : Getty

Murali Vijay - Perth, 2018 (India lost)

Image Source : Getty

Cheteshwar Pujara - The Oval, 2023 (India lost)

Image Source : AP

Next : 5 World records that belong to Ravi Ashwin even after retirement

Click to read more..