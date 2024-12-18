R Ashwin announced his international retirement on December 18 with the second Test in Adelaide ending up being his final match for India. Ashwin, however, wasn't the only one to play his final Test against Australia among a few high-profile Indian names. Take a look-
Anil Kumble - Delhi, 2008 (Match Drawn)
Sourav Ganguly - Nagpur, 2008 (Match Drawn)
VVS Laxman - Adelaide, 2012 (India lost)
Rahul Dravid - Adelaide, 2012 (India lost)
Virender Sehwag - Hyderabad, 2013 (India won)
MS Dhoni - Melbourne, 2014 (Match Drawn)
Suresh Raina - Sydney, 2015 (Match Drawn)
Murali Vijay - Perth, 2018 (India lost)
Cheteshwar Pujara - The Oval, 2023 (India lost)
