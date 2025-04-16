Who will win the war between US and China?

According to Global Firepower Index, the United States has 1,328,000 active personnel. It has a reserve personnel strength of 799,500.
China has 2,035,000 active personnel. It has a reserve personnel strength of 510,000.
The US Air Force has a total of 13,043 aircraft in its fleet. It has 1,790 fighter aircraft.
The Chinese Air Force operates 3,309 aircraft. China has 1,212 fighter aircraft.
The US has a fleet strength of 440, with 11 aircraft carriers inducted into the Navy.
China has a fleet strength of 754, with a total of 3 aircraft carriers in service.
China ranks 3rd in the Global Firepower Index, while the US ranks at the top. If the rankings get reflected in the real war scenario, the US has more chances to win.
