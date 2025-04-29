Located at the heart of the capital city, Connaught Place (CP) is not just a geographical landmark but a symbol of Delhi's colonial past and modern evolution. The place is known for its white collonaded buildings, high-end shops, buzzing restaurants, and historical significance.
Image Source : AI generated
Connaught Place was developed in the early 20th century as part of British colonial town planning in Delhi. It was named after Prince Arthur, the 1st Duke of Connaught and Strathearn, a member of the British royal family.
Image Source : iStock
Many of us would have visited the iconic Connaught Place in the heart of Delhi, but have you ever wondered who actually owns it? Let's uncover the fascinating story behind the ownership and legacy of this historic landmark in the upcoming slides.
Image Source : iStock
Connaught Place is not privately owned by any individual or corporation. The iconic place is divided into blocks and different buildings are owned by different people and families. However, the Government of India owns the land of CP.
Image Source : iStock
The layout of the Connaught Place was inspired by the Georgian-style architecture prevalent in Britain and modelled after the Royal Crescent in Bath, UK. Initially, CP was designed to be the central business district of New Delhi, which was then being constructed as the new capital of British India.
Image Source : iStock
CP is built in two concentric circles -- the Inner Circle and the Outer Circle, with radial roads connecting the two. The iconic white colonial-style buildings, high arches, and long corridors give it a unique architectural identity.
Image Source : iStock
Connaught Place is a vital economic engine for Delhi. It is one of the most expensive commercial real estates in India, consistently ranked among the top business districts in the world.
Image Source : iStock
The area is a magnet for tourists, entrepreneurs, office-goers, and shoppers alike. It is also well-connected via the Rajiv Chowk Metro Station—one of the busiest interchange stations in Delhi.
Image Source : iStock
The Central Park of Connaught Place has also gained a reputation for hosting cultural events and is regarded as one of the city's top local hangouts. It was rebuilt in 2005-06 following the construction of the Delhi Metro station beneath it.
Image Source : iStock
Next : What is the full form of tram