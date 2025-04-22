 Who is known as the father of civil aviation in India?

Who is known as the father of civil aviation in India?

Image Source : PTI

Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy (JRD) was 15 when he took a joyride in a plane in France and decided to become a pilot, according to Tata.com

Image Source : tata.com

In 1932, JRD Tata pioneered the aviation industry in India.

Image Source : tata.com

He set off on the inaugural flight from Karachi to Bombay.

Image Source : tata.com

The Bombay-Delhi service was inaugurated in 1937.

Image Source : tata.com

In 1946, Tata Air Lines, which was a division of Tata Sons, went public

Image Source : tata.com

Under Ratan Tata's leadership, the Tata Group acquired the state-owned Air India in January 2022

Image Source : PTI

Next : What is the full form of metro?

Click to read more..