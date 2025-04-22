Who is known as the father of civil aviation in India?

Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy (JRD) was 15 when he took a joyride in a plane in France and decided to become a pilot, according to Tata.com
Image Source : tata.com
In 1932, JRD Tata pioneered the aviation industry in India.
Image Source : tata.com
He set off on the inaugural flight from Karachi to Bombay.
Image Source : tata.com
The Bombay-Delhi service was inaugurated in 1937.
Image Source : tata.com
In 1946, Tata Air Lines, which was a division of Tata Sons, went public
Image Source : tata.com
Under Ratan Tata's leadership, the Tata Group acquired the state-owned Air India in January 2022
Image Source : PTI
