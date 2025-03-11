Which is the first private railway station in India?

India took a major leap in railway infrastructure with the redevelopment of Habibganj Railway Station in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal. It holds the distinction of being India's first privately managed railway station, operated under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.
The station was redeveloped by Bansal Group, a private infrastructure firm, in collaboration with the Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation (IRSDC). This was part of Indian Railways' ambitious plan to modernise key stations across the country through private investment.
In November 2021, the Madhya Pradesh Government changed its name to Rani Kamalapati railway station in memory of Gond queen Rani Kamlapati. The station code was also changed from HBJ to RKMP.
While the station is operated and maintained by the private player, ownership remains with Indian Railways. This PPP model ensures better services without compromising national control.
The station offers an airport-like experience with spacious concourse and waiting lounges, modern food courts and retail outlets, Energy-efficient design with solar panels,
high-tech surveillance and security systems.
Rani Kamlapati Station or Habibganj railway station has become a benchmark for future station redevelopment projects across India. Stations like New Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Mumbai CST are also being eyed for similar transformation.
