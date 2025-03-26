Which is the first corporate train in India?

Railways is one of the most affordable means of transportation in India, making travel accessible to people from all economic backgrounds.
Image Source : Indian Railways
Every day, millions of people rely on trains for travel across India. While the Indian Railways is a government-run entity, the country has also introduced private participation in rail services. In next slides, let's explore India's first private/corporate train and how it has transformed the travel experience.
Image Source : iStock
Launched in 2029, the Lucknow-New Delhi Tejas Express became India's first privately operated train under the Indian Railways' Public Private Partnership (PPP) model. Following its success, another Tejas Express was introduced on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route.
Image Source : Indian Railways
Though the Tejas Express runs on railway tracks owned by Indian Railways, IRCTC manages their operations, ticketing, catering, and onboard services, making it a semi-private initiative aimed at enhancing passenger experience.
Image Source : Indian Railways
Unlike traditional trains, Tejas Express offers airline-like services, including onboard catering, personalised customer service, travel insurance, and even compensation for train delays.
Image Source : Indian Railways
The interiors are modern, featuring ergonomic seats, LCD infotainment screens, CCTV surveillance, automatic doors, and bio-vacuum toilets, providing passengers with a luxurious and safe travel experience.
Image Source : Social Media
There are only two halts for the Tejas Express on the Lucknow-Delhi route. It makes a brief stop at Kanpur and another at Ghaziabad before continuing its journey to the final destination.
Image Source : Indian Railways
The Tejas Express departs Lucknow at 6:10 am and reaches Delhi at 12:25 pm. The train begins its return journey from Delhi on the same day at 3:35 pm and arrives in Lucknow at 10:05 pm.
Image Source : Social Media
