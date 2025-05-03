Which is the cleanest village in world?

The cleanest village in the world is Mawlynnong, located in the East Khasi Hills of Meghalaya, India. Often referred to as "God's Own Garden," Mawlynnong has earned a reputation for its remarkable cleanliness and eco-friendly practices.
The Mawlynnong Waterfall is a popular attraction within the picturesque village of Mawlynnong, known for its cleanliness and natural beauty in Meghalaya, India
The Mawlynnong Living Root Bridge in Meghalaya is a natural marvel where the roots of rubber trees are trained to form a sturdy bridge across a stream.
The village is known for its well-maintained surroundings, trash-free streets, and the active participation of its residents in maintaining cleanliness.
In Mawlynnong, every household actively participates in maintaining cleanliness through eco-friendly practices like using bamboo dustbins, composting organic waste, and avoiding plastic.
The Balancing Rock in Mawlynnong is a natural wonder where a large boulder precariously balances on a smaller rock, a testament to the power of nature.
Every household in Mawlynnong is responsible for keeping their environment clean, and everyone—from children to the elderly—plays an active role in keeping the village spotless.
