Which is the 'cleanest city' in India that consistently tops 'Swachh Bharat' ranking?

Indore is the city that has consistently secured the number one position in India's cleanest city rankings under the 'Swachh Survekshan' survey. It has held this position for seven consecutive years, from 2017 to 2023.
The success of Indore city's cleaning is attributed to efficient waste segregation, innovative recycling strategies, and strong public awareness.
Indore is India's cleanest city since it has well-planned waste segregation, conversion, and disposal. Indore was placed 1st on the list of India's cleanest cities, ranking 2024.
Indore city’s tourist spots, including Rajwada Palace, Central Museum, Lalbagh Palace, Sarafa Bazaar, and Chappan Dukan are free from litter, open sewers, or any other unhygienic or ugly conditions.
This clean city of Madhya Pradesh has also received 'National smart city award' and 'Best smart city award' in the past few years.
Indore is famous for its rich cultural heritage, historical landmarks, and diverse cuisine, especially its street food culture. It's a significant hub for education, commerce, and tourism. Additionally, Indore is a major industrial centre and boasts a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem.
Indore is recognised as a smart city, with initiatives focusing on digital technology, citizen services, and urban development.
