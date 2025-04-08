From daily commuters and students to pilgrims, farmers, tourists, and migrant workers — every section of Indian society depends on the railways for affordable, accessible, and reliable travel.
India has more than 7,300 railway stations across the country, and each station plays a crucial role as a node of commerce, connection, and community. Railway stations are often the economic and social lifelines of the towns they serve. They generate local employment, support small businesses, and boost tourism.
When we think of grand railway stations, Asia doesn't disappoint. With a vast landscape and millions of daily commuters, Asia houses some of the world’s most impressive rail infrastructures. But which one is the biggest railway station in Asia? Let's find out.
With a staggering 23 platforms, Howrah Junction is the largest railway station in Asia in terms of the number of platforms. It serves as a gateway to Kolkata and sees an enormous daily footfall, connecting major cities across the country.
