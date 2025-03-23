Which Indian trains provide royalty, ultra-luxury feel with full comfort to passengers?

Palace on Wheels is the first heritage luxury train of the Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation (RTDC). It was introduced for Indians as well as foreign visitors. This premium train has retained its regal extravagance and takes travellers through the heart of Rajasthan. It starts in Jaipur.
Image Source : Palace on Wheels
Fairy Queen Express is a steam locomotive which was launched in 1855. It is among the oldest operational steam locomotives in the world. The train occasionally runs between New Delhi and Alwar. Unlike other luxury trains in India, the Fairy Queen has a total of only two coaches and a capacity to carry 50 passengers. In 1998 it was listed in the Guinness Book of Records as the world's oldest steam locomotive in regular service.
Image Source : Fairy Queen Express.
The Maharajas’ Express was built to explore an idea of India’s heritage. It gives the experience of a presidential suite. It has a premium 5-star hotel that runs for its money with private lounges, bedrooms, lavish washrooms and a plush dining area. It starts from Delhi (North) and ends the trip at Trivandrum (South).
Image Source : Maharajas Express.
The Deccan Odyssey is managed by the Taj Group of Hotels. It is designed to reflect the lives of Maharajas in the 16th century. An initiative of Maharashtra Tourism, the Deccan Odyssey is the perfect choice to enjoy transport and luxury. It starts in Mumbai or Delhi.
Image Source : The Deccan Odyssey.
The Royal Orient covers major destinations like Gujarat and Rajasthan including Delhi, Udaipur, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Junagadh, and Palitana. It starts in Delhi. It operates between September to April from Delhi Cantonment every Wednesday of the week.
Image Source : The Royal Orient
The iconic Golden Chariot luxury tourist train is a symbol of Karnataka’s rich cultural heritage. The Golden Chariot is more than a travel experience; it is a powerful tool to position Karnataka as a premier destination for cultural and luxury tourism. By showcasing landmarks like Bandipur, Hampi and Mysore alongside the architectural wonders of Tamil Nadu and Kerala, the train connects India’s heritage to global luxury travel markets.
Image Source : Golden Chariot
The Buddhist Circuit Train or The Mahaparinirvan Express is a special tourist train launched in 2022, and covers sacred Buddhist sites across India and Nepal. While it’s not as luxe as the other carriages, there are deluxe cabins, two multi-cuisine restaurants, a mini-library, a kitchen and a foot massager. Setting off from Delhi, the train pulls up to Bodhgaya where the Buddha gained enlightenment, Rajgir and the incredible university ruins of Nalanda, Varanasi and Sarnath where the Buddha delivered his first sermon, Lumbini where the Buddha was born, Kushinagar where the Buddha attained nirvana, and on to Agra for the Taj Mahal.
Image Source : The Buddhist Circuit Train
Royal Rajasthan on Wheels is designed for a rich cultural tour of Rajasthan. Adorned in the style of the Royal Palaces of Rajasthan, the interiors are decorated with majestic beauty and richness. The train consists of two restaurant coaches, a souvenir coach sport, and a spa coach. Similar to other trains, this coach can give you a royal feeling. It starts in Delhi.
Image Source : Royal Rajasthan on Wheels
