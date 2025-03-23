Which Indian trains provide royalty, ultra-luxury feel with full comfort to passengers?

The Buddhist Circuit Train or The Mahaparinirvan Express is a special tourist train launched in 2022, and covers sacred Buddhist sites across India and Nepal. While it’s not as luxe as the other carriages, there are deluxe cabins, two multi-cuisine restaurants, a mini-library, a kitchen and a foot massager. Setting off from Delhi, the train pulls up to Bodhgaya where the Buddha gained enlightenment, Rajgir and the incredible university ruins of Nalanda, Varanasi and Sarnath where the Buddha delivered his first sermon, Lumbini where the Buddha was born, Kushinagar where the Buddha attained nirvana, and on to Agra for the Taj Mahal.

Image Source : The Buddhist Circuit Train