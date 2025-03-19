Which Indian Railways trains provide free food to passengers?

Good news for train passengers. The Indian Railways offers free meals to passengers on premium trains such as Rajdhani, Shatabdi, and Duronto Express if the train is delayed by more than two hours.
Image Source : social media
The free meal service has been launched specifically for passengers travelling on Rajdhani, Shatabdi, and Duronto Express trains.
Image Source : social media
However, the prime condition is that the free meal is offered only if the train is delayed by two hours or more beyond its scheduled arrival time.
Image Source : social media
Moreover, the meals offered by the trains changed as per the time of day, and passengers can choose from options like tea/coffee with biscuits, breakfast/evening tea with bread and fruit drink, or lunch/dinner with rice, dal, or other dishes.
Image Source : social media
Passengers must note that the free meal service is part of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) catering policy which is aimed at ensuring passenger comfort during disruptions.
Image Source : social media
To upgrade the quality of food preparation, the IRCTC has set up new kitchens and upgraded existing ones. Zonal Railways have been asked to manage minor static units.
Image Source : pixabay
Next : 7 countries with no railway tracks, stations and networks