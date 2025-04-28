What is the full form of tram

The full form of tram is Transport Railway And Metro. However, tram can also refer to a Transit Rail And Metro system, depending on the context.
Transport Railway And Metro is a general term for a type of public transit system often involving electric vehicles that run on tracks in the street.
Transit Rail And Metro system refers to the overall system of trams, including the tracks, vehicles, and infrastructure.
Interestingly, these trams have a long history, with horse-drawn trams being introduced in India in the late 19th century.
Tram systems were once common in Indian cities but were discontinued later in many places between 1933 and 1964, except for Kolkata.
Trams are still widely used in many cities around the world, with Europe having a significant number of tram networks.
Trams are considered a sustainable transportation option, reducing traffic congestion and pollution as well.
In some countries, trams are being operated as "tram-trains," which means they run on both urban tramways and main-line railway lines.
In some other countries, trams are referred to as "light rail" or "light rail vehicles," especially when the system is more modern and designed to travel faster on its own right-of-way.
