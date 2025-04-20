In the context of Indian Railways train tickets, 'SS' means Lower Berth Quota for the elderly travelers (Senior Citizen Quota). Male passengers over the age of 60 years and female passengers over the age of 45 years can book tickets with under this quota to get a lower berth exclusively (if available).
SS mainly stands for Senior Citizen Quota or Single Senior Citizen. This quota allows senior citizens and women over 45, or pregnant women traveling alone, to be given preference for lower berths. Specifically, it refers to a lower berth quota for senior citizens, women above 45, and pregnant women traveling alone.
Single Senior Citizen facility provides a preference for lower berth allocation in sleeper class and other classes with sleeping accommodation.
SS quota may be used when booking tickets online, but concessions other than senior citizen concessions are not permitted.
As per the Railways rules, only one ticket can be booked at a time under the SS quota, even if multiple eligible passengers are travelling together.
Who can avail senior citizen quota? Applicable for male passengers of 60 years of age and above and females 45 years and above. Two senior citizens can travel with the same PNR number under this quota.
For pregnant women travelling alone under the lower berth quota or senior citizen quota of IRCTC, reservations are available only from booking counters or reservation offices. They have to show a medical certificate to avail the facility.
