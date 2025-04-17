What is the full form of Okhla in Delhi-NCR

Okhla stands for Old Kanal Housing and Land Authority and it is a prominent industrial area in Delhi-NCR, known for its Phase 1 industrial hub.
The name Okhla is also linked to the nearby New Okhla Industrial Development Authority, or NOIDA.
Okhla is a popular urban neighbourhood located near the Okhla barrage in South East Delhi district of Delhi near the border between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.
Okhla has got its name from the nearby planned township of New Okhla Industrial Development Authority or NOIDA. It is also an assembly constituency.
Once Okhla had one of the highest literacy rate in National Capital Territory of Delhi as a historical and highly reputed Central University Jamia Millia Islamia is established in this area.
Okhla is also one of the oldest inhabited areas in Delhi near the bank of Yamuna River. The construction work of Okhla started in 1952 and it was finally inaugurated in 1958.
Okhla also has an extension of several residential areas including Zakir Nagar, Batla House, Jogabai Extension, Abul Fazal Enclave, Okhla Head, Jamia Nagar, Shaheen Bagh.
