What is the full form of NOIDA?

Noida came into administrative existence on April 17, 1976. It was set up as part of an urbanisation thrust during the controversial Emergency period (1975–1977). The city was created under the UP Industrial Area Development Act, 1976 by the initiatives of Sanjay Gandhi. The city has the highest per capita income in the whole National Capital Region (NCR). Noida is classified as a special economic zone. The Noida Authority is among the richest civic bodies in the country.

Image Source : x