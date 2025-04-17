What is the full form of NOIDA?

NOIDA stands for 'New Okhla Industrial Development Authority'. It has now emerged as a planned, integrated, modern industrial city which is well connected to the capital of India, i.e. Delhi, through a network of roads and metro.
Noida came into administrative existence on April 17, 1976. It was set up as part of an urbanisation thrust during the controversial Emergency period (1975–1977). The city was created under the UP Industrial Area Development Act, 1976 by the initiatives of Sanjay Gandhi. The city has the highest per capita income in the whole National Capital Region (NCR). Noida is classified as a special economic zone. The Noida Authority is among the richest civic bodies in the country.
Noida is also an electronics hub of Uttar Pradesh, and people who seek job opportunities visit Noida in large numbers every year. The city lies in the cultural region of Braj.
Noida is a planned city in Uttar Pradesh. The riverside Okhla Bird Sanctuary is home to migratory and native birds. Plants at the Botanic Garden of the Indian Republic include water lilies and cacti. The ISKCON temple has a diorama depicting the life of Lord Krishna.
Noida experienced rapid growth due to the booming Indian economy, which led to overcrowding and increased demand for housing and commercial spaces.
The Noida International Airport in Uttar Pradesh's Jewar is scheduled to begin commercial operations in mid-May 2025. It is a greenfield airport designed to enhance connectivity for the Delhi NCR, Noida, and Western UP regions.
Noida is located in the Gautam Buddha Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh. Its connectivity to Delhi was improved by the Delhi-Noida Direct Flyway (DND) in 2001.
