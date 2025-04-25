What is the full form of NCR Delhi?

While Delhi often grabs the headlines as the political and administrative hub of India, the NCR acts as its extended family, playing a vital role in shaping the region's economic growth, infrastructure, urban planning, and overall development.
You have probably heard the term NCR bus quite often, but do you know what NCR actually stands for? In the upcoming slides, we will break down the full form of NCR and explore its importance, helping you understand why it plays such a vital role in regional connectivity and development.
NCR stands for National Capital Region, a planning region centered around the National Capital Territory of Delhi. It encompasses Delhi and several surrounding districts in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.
Delhi became the National Capital Territory of Delhi in 1991, following the 69th Constitutional Amendment Act. Prominent cities of the NCR include Delhi, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon and Noida.
The idea of NCR took shape in 1985, under the National Capital Region Planning Board Act. The main objective was to reduce the mounting pressure on Delhi by decentralising development and encouraging growth in nearby areas.
The NCR is a major metropolitan area with a significant population. It is a unique example of inter-state regional planning and development, managed by the National Capital Region Planning Board.
It can be said that NCR is not just an extension of Delhi—it's a vision of regional unity and sustainable urban development.
