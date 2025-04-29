What is the full form of mobile?

The word mobile isn’t an acronym but comes from the Latin mobilis, meaning movable, though fun backronyms like "Modified Operation Byte Integration Limited Energy" are sometimes created.
Image Source : Social media
The modern mobile phone began with Martin Cooper of Motorola, who made the first handheld call on April 3, 1973, using a prototype that led to the Motorola DynaTAC 8000X, revolutionising portable communication.
Image Source : Social media
The evolution of the mobile phone has transformed it from a bulky communication device into a sleek, multifunctional smartphone central to modern life.
Image Source : Social media
The mobile phone evolved to include internet access with the advent of 2G, 3G, 4G and later 5G networks, enabling users to browse the web, send emails, and use apps—revolutionizing communication and daily life.
Image Source : Social media
The two main types of mobile phones are iOS devices, which run Apple's operating system, and Android devices, which use Google's open-source operating system.
Image Source : Social media
Life without a mobile phone would be challenging, as it has become essential for everything from staying updated with news to internet banking, booking tickets, and managing daily tasks.
Image Source : Social media
Next : How many times larger is India's defence budget than Pakistan's expenditure?